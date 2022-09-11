Banano Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $92,139.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004276 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004763 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a N/A coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,307 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,864,147 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

