Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNDSF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Wednesday.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

