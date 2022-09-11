Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18. 7,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 16,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.