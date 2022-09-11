Band Protocol Market Cap Reaches $48.02 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00006272 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.02 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.”

