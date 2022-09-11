Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 530.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

