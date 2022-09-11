Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

