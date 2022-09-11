Bankless DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (BANK)

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Bankless DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Bankless DAO has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Bankless DAO
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
Buying and Selling Bankless DAO
