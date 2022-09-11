Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €214.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €175.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €193.66.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
