Barclays Cuts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) target price on Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,440 ($41.57).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,926.50 ($35.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.14 billion and a PE ratio of 594.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,804.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,375.49. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,262.81).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

