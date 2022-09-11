Barclays Initiates Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $98.67.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

