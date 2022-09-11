Barclays Raises 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target to GBX 5,800

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.29% from the company’s previous close.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,735 ($45.13) on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,175 ($26.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($49.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,256.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,898.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,305.56.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

