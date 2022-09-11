Barclays Reiterates €31.50 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday.

CS stock opened at €24.89 ($25.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.80. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($28.26).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

