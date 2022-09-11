Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 835 ($10.09) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BDEV. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 744.17 ($8.99).

Barratt Developments Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 422.20 ($5.10) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 659.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 494.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,156.25%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,311.36).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

