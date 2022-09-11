Barrett Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.33 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

