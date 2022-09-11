Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 853,823 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,582,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 131,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

