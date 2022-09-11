Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

