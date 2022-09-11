Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

