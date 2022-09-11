Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $658,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

