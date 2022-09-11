Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.74

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.74 and traded as low as C$20.50. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$20.73, with a volume of 11,385,085 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.89.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.72. The firm has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.