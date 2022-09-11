Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Tops $530.08 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $530.08 million and approximately $33.98 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005504 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,102,345 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

