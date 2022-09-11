Basis Cash Market Cap Hits $270,138.63 (BAC)

Basis Cash (BAC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Basis Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basis Cash has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Basis Cash has a total market capitalization of $270,138.63 and approximately $32,289.00 worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Basis Cash is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Basis Cash’s total supply is 54,575,250 coins and its circulating supply is 54,575,145 coins. Basis Cash’s official message board is medium.com/basis-cash. Basis Cash’s official website is basis.cash. Basis Cash’s official Twitter account is @BasisCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basis Cash token is one of three integral tokens that form the Basis protocol. Unlike other DeFi protocols, Basis Cash has two farmable tokens. One is Basis Cash, a stable coin that seeks to be valued at $1. The other is Basis Share, an ownership token which receives inflationary rewards from Basis Cash, deriving value from the increased adoption of Basis Cash.The protocol consists of three tokens (Basis Cash, Basis Share, Basis Bond), with Basis Share and Basis Bond designed to move Basis Cash towards the price of $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basis Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basis Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basis Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

