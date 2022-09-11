Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

BHC stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

