BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.56

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.56 and traded as low as $50.76. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 4,887 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

