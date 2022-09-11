Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,790.49

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $64,790.49 and approximately $17.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00149635 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

