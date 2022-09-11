Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,790.49

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $64,790.49 and approximately $17.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00149635 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.