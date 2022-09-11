Beam Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Beam has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00296064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00118702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00075128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,896,360 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.