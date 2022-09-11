Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.