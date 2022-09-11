Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
