Beatrice Hollond Acquires 115 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 859 ($10.38) per share, with a total value of £987.85 ($1,193.63).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Beatrice Hollond bought 119 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 836 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £994.84 ($1,202.08).

FCIT opened at GBX 875 ($10.57) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 869.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 842.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 767.21 ($9.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 953 ($11.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 505.78.

About F&C Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

