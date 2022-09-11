Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,579,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,346,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.13.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

