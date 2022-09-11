Bee Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $277,221.41 (BGC)

Bee Token (BGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $277,221.41 and $8,940.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bee Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bee Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bee Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Bee Token Coin Profile

Bee Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2022. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. The official website for Bee Token is beeco.io. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken.

Bee Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An one-stop-shop e-commerce built on blockchain for a better cross-geography shopping experience. Users can Buy and pay in e-voucher for many branded products, Create customizable e-vouchers to give someone special in NFT, Trade NFT cards on the marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.