Bella Protocol (BEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.12 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.12 million and $6.79 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

