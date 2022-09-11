Bella Protocol Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.79 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003170 BTC on exchanges.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem.Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

