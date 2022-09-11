Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.37. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 18,125 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.