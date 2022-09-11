Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.37. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 18,125 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.