Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.62. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 676,838 shares traded.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

