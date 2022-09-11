BENQI (QI) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.82 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $34.82 million and $8.84 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.15 or 0.99674511 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036661 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI (QI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,914,293,140 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.As BENQI matures, the protocol will undergo progressive decentralization and eventually be governed by a DAO containing QI token holders and governance structures both on-chain & off-chain. The founding team will bootstrap the initial release of BENQI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

