Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Darktrace Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 379.20 ($4.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 412.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.95. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003 ($12.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

