Berry Data Tops One Day Volume of $48,395.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $197,422.44 and $48,395.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

