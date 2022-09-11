BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,782.85.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

