Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. JMP Securities currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.08.

BCYC stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

