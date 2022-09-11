Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 6%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. 3,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 212,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BCYC. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,957,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $443,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,435,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 636,201 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

