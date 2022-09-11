BidiPass (BDP) Hits One Day Volume of $15.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $82,039.25 and $15.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005398 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075548 BTC.

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

