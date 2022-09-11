Big Data Protocol Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $69,053.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Big Data Protocol is bigdataprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

