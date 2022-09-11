Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BILI opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.