Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.03.

Shares of BILI opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

