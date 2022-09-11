Binamon Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $119,696.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binamon has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002052 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

BMON is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.