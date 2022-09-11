Binance USD Hits One Day Volume of $8.64 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $20.00 billion and $8.64 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066846 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005445 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,003,342,405 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

