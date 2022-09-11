BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $308.26 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $152.38 or 0.00707389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $308.26 million and $8.33 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.47 or 1.00073035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036503 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro/#. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

