Binovi Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Stock Price Down 65.9%

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) shares were down 65.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Binovi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops, manufactures, and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

