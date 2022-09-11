Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.70 on Friday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

