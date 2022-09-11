BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.02. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 20,810 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.