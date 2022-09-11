BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $312.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.43.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.03. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.