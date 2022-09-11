BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Hits $9.79 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $134,082.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00066863 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075588 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

